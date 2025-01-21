BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 192,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 134,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on BioSig Technologies from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

