BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 192,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 134,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on BioSig Technologies from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSGM
BioSig Technologies Stock Performance
BioSig Technologies Company Profile
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioSig Technologies
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.