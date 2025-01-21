Bittensor Price Hits $427.61 on Major Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for $427.61 or 0.00399869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market cap of $3.51 billion and $201.58 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 8,215,232 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 8,195,723. The last known price of Bittensor is 392.94087662 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $263,668,637.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

