Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) Insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited Sells 130,000 Shares

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 130,000 shares of Black Iron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$22,750.00.

RAB Capital Holdings Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 140,500 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$24,587.50.

On Monday, January 13th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 750,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$144,975.00.

On Friday, January 10th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,000,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00.

Black Iron Stock Down 2.9 %

BKI stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$51.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.52. Black Iron Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

