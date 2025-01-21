Bonness Enterprises Inc. Purchases New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 175.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.
GE Vernova Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of GEV opened at $401.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.01. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.13.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $292.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.35.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
