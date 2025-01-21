Breakwater Investment Management Buys 7,571 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Breakwater Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0139 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

