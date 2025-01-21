Breakwater Investment Management Has $532,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 99,921 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,550,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,605. This trade represents a 27.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,232,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 358.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

