Brokerages Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Price Target at C$48.57

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AND. TD Securities upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 1.3 %

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

AND stock opened at C$46.80 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.43 and a one year high of C$48.00. The firm has a market cap of C$875.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.35.

(Get Free Report

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.