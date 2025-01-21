Brokerages Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 7,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $162,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,498.63. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $678,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,358.20. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $910,374 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 21.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 438,947 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. QuinStreet has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

