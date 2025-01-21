Brookmont Capital Management Sells 2,158 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 129,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 34,320 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

