BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 513,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for 2.4% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $57,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock opened at $122.75 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.47 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.