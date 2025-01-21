Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 541,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 81,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
