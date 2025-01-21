Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 101,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 181,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Company Profile
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
