Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Shares Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

About Canfor Pulp Products

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.