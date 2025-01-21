Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $123.23 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

