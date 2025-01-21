Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes $8.23 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,000. Deckers Outdoor comprises 3.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 506.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 512.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,371,000 after purchasing an additional 332,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $210.15 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.81. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,474.72. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.06.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

