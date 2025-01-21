Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 601,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. comprises approximately 1.9% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Separately, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 236,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.26. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

