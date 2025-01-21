Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion and approximately $2.14 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.20 or 0.03174316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00034832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00012929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,071,249 coins and its circulating supply is 35,171,343,598 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

