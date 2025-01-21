Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Increased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 207.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $400.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $302.08 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

