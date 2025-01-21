Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $509,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.65.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,804.35. This represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,447 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,820. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $161.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $379.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.28 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

