Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

