Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,274,000 after buying an additional 466,757 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,976,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after purchasing an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.62.

Shares of SPGI opened at $501.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

