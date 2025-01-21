Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $280.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

