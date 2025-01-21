Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 11,509 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.