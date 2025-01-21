Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 259 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19,133.3% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $681.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $948.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $666.25 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
