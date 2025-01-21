Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 986 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.80. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

