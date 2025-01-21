Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $38.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 288.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023,964 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $38,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 310,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 154,752 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 172,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 130,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 535,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after buying an additional 400,312 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

