Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $488,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 116,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 72,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 963,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

