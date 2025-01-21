Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

