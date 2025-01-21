Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $211.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $222.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

