Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.67 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.49 and its 200-day moving average is $171.62. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

