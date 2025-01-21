Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Given New $247.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LNG traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,231. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.99. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.18.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.