Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,665 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.