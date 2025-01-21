Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $2.86 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $188.21 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

