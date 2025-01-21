Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ServiceNow by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after acquiring an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,045.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,080.38.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total transaction of $76,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,115.38. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.4 %

NOW stock opened at $1,072.02 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,069.67 and a 200-day moving average of $933.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.