Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWR stock opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.