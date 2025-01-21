Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after buying an additional 3,393,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,674,000 after buying an additional 1,074,263 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $210.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $120.23 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.06.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

