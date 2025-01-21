Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 630 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Mad River Investors grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $194.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.76. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.83.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

