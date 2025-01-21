China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and traded as low as $6.23. China Resources Beer shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 64,136 shares.

China Resources Beer Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

