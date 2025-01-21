City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 1.3 %

PNOV opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.