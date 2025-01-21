City Holding Co. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $319,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.