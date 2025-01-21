City Holding Co. Sells 700 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 82,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

