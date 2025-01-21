City Holding Co. Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $199.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.38. The company has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

