Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.66. 51,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 477,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
CMTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 2,260.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 29.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
