Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.62.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $501.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.49. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

