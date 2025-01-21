Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

AMGN stock opened at $272.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.18. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.