Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 68,105 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 444.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,105 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

