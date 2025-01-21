Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,509 shares of company stock valued at $22,602,212. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $592.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.14 and a 12 month high of $597.68. The company has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.28, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.