Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Trading 19.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) shot up 19.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 301.19 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.61). 38,336,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 6,111,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.80 ($3.02).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.52) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 556.60 ($6.86).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBG

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 19.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Close Brothers Group

The company has a market cap of £440.18 million, a P/E ratio of 487.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 223.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 364.62.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($2.97), for a total transaction of £26,232.85 ($32,346.30). Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.