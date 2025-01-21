CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,419 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 3.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.24. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.