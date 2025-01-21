CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $229.74 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.81 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.44.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.